Man Dead After Being Shot Near Northwest Miami-Dade Intersection: Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday in a northwest Miami-Dade intersection that left one man dead.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of Northwest 81st Terrace just before 3:30 a.m. after reports of multiple shots being fired in the area.

Officers found one man dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

No additional information has been released at this time.