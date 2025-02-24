Pembroke Pines

Man dies after being Tased by officer in Pembroke Pines: Police

He was identified as 25-year-old Sebastian Smoye Noisy, of Doral

By Julian Quintana

A man died after he was Tased by an officer in Pembroke Pines over the weekend, police said.

He was identified as 25-year-old Sebastian Smoye Noisy, of Doral.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, officers received a call about a person who trespassed onto private property and walked into an undeveloped marsh at the 20200 block of Pembroke Road without any shoes just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw Noisy walking through the marsh that was inhabited by dangerous wildlife and acting unusual, a police report said.

As officers tried to speak with Noisy and asked him for his name or if he needed help, the report stated he became agitated and failed to follow their commands.

At one point, an officer deployed pepper spray in an attempt to detain him, but when that didn't work, a Taser was used, the report said.

After he was Tased, fire rescue was called to the scene but a fire rescue truck was not able to access the area where Noisy was.

A police officer then took Noisy and drove him a short distance to where an ambulance was and he was transported to the hospital.

Three hours after he was transported to the hospital, Noisy died, police said.

An investigation into Noisy's death was taken over by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard.

