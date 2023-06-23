Fatal Shooting

Man dead after early morning shooting in NW Miami-Dade: Police

By NBC6

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday that left a man dead in NW Miami-Dade.

According to police, at approximately 12:52 am, officers responded to the 10200 block SW 175 Street in West Perrine regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man who sustained a gunshot wound inside a home. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded they pronounced him dead on the scene.

At this time authorities have not released any additional information of the victim's identity or potential suspects.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau has since assumed the investigation.

