Man Dead After Police Standoff in Homestead

Investigators say a man is dead after being shot by an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer Saturday night.

Officers responded to the scene of a police shooting at 2950 northeast 8th Street after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an armed man shooting at the window of a vehicle, refusing to put his firearm down.

Miami-Dade Public Information Officer, Alvaro Zabaleta said the off-duty officer was sitting inside of his vehicle when he saw a confrontation between a Homestead police officer and the armed man.

Zabaleta says the Homestead police officer along with other officers gave multiple verbal commands to the individual to put his firearm down.

The individual refused and the off-duty MDPD officer discharged his firearm fatally shooting the man, Zabaleta said.

The man was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.