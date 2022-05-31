Man Dead After Possible Gator Attack Near Largo

Police have launched a death investigation after a man was killed following a possible gator attack near Largo.
NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Tuesday on Taylor Lake, located inside a park in the city.
Largo Police said it is being investigated as a gator attack and believe the man was in the water looking for a frisbee when he was killed.
Police have not released the man's identity at this time.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials and trappers are headed to the scene.
