Man Dead After Possible Gator Attack Near Largo

Police have launched a death investigation after a man was killed following a possible gator attack near Largo.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Tuesday on Taylor Lake, located inside a park in the city.

Largo Police said it is being investigated as a gator attack and believe the man was in the water looking for a frisbee when he was killed.

Police have not released the man's identity at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials and trappers are headed to the scene.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates