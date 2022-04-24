Man Dead After Shooting at Southwest Miami-Dade Home

A man is being held for questioning after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday after a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to a Shotspotter call around 5:30 p.m. near the 10600 block of 170th Street.

Police say preliminary information revealed that an altercation between two men occurred before shots were fired and are awaiting a search warrant to search the property.

The victim was transported to Jackson South Trauma Center but didn’t survive.

“He's not arrested, he's detained right now,” Miami police said. “He's being questioned because, again, we're trying to figure out exactly what happened in this altercation and why a firearm was presented and obviously fired.”

A neighbor’s Ring video captured someone screaming “call the police.”

Families who live nearby were unsettled by the crime scene.

“To come home at this time and see this and not be able to go into your home is very nerve-racking and very uncomfortable,” one neighbor said. “I just want people to know it’s not a bad neighborhood. It’s very safe.”

Police say the man who is detained, lives at the residence.

The man who died, 26, did not live at the home.

The investigation is ongoing and police did not release the victim or the detained man’s name.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.