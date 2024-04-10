Man dead after shooting inside NW Miami-Dade business

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a business Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened at a repair shop for personal watercraft near Northwest 50th Street and 35th Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to MDPD, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. MDFR transported him to an area hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

People in the area told NBC6 the person who was shot was the business owner.

Another owner of a nearby business said the shooter walked into the business, walked out, and then came back in with a gun.

What led up to the shooting was unclear. Police did not have any information on a suspect.

