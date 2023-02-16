Man Dead After SWAT Situation With Officers at Northwest Miami-Dade Home: MDPD

Officers were forced to open fire Thursday morning at a northwest Miami-Dade home during a SWAT situation with an armed man who later died.

Miami-Dade Police officers were at the scene in the 1300 block of Northwest 102nd Street after reports of an armed person at the home.

MDPD Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said officers responded to a home in the area around 10 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a domestic dispute where one person, described as a 22-year-old man, was allegedly threatening family members with a firearm.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The department's Special Response Team attempted to speak with the man, who was barricaded inside the home.

MDPD confirmed that a police shooting took place, later confirming before 5 a.m. that the man inside the home had died.

Police did not confirm if the man was struck by a bullet from an officer. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Northwest 103rd Street remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area for the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.