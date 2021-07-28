Man Dead After Triple Shooting in Deerfield Beach: BSO

An early morning shooting in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday left one man dead and sent to other people to area hospitals.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say the shooting took place around 2 a.m. near the 600 block of Northeast 40th Street.

Fire rescue crews arrived and found one man with gunshot wounds and transported him to an area hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Two other people suffered gunshot wounds and were driven to area hospitals. Officials have not released the identity of the victims at this time.

Homicide and crime scene investigators are at the scene and no information has been released on the incident, including any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.