Man Dead, Another Detained After Shootout Inside Walmart in SW Miami-Dade

One man was killed and another was being questioned after an argument escalated into a shootout inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.

The shooting happened inside the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds, where footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside.

#UPDATE: A fight between two men escalated to an exchange of gunfire inside the Walmart, police say.



Per @MiamiDadePD: One of the men was shot, taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. The suspected shooter was detained on scene. @nbc6 https://t.co/szJI4DwNFQ — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) September 28, 2022

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident began when two men got into an argument in the store. The fight escalated until there was an exchange of gunfire.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the men was wounded in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The other man was detained at the scene, police said.

We are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Walmart on SW 211 Street. One person has been detained and the scene is deemed safe. This WAS NOT an active shooter situation. pic.twitter.com/RpXDPCXZFE — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 28, 2022

Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved. No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.