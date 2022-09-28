Man Dead, Another Detained After Shootout Inside Walmart in SW Miami-Dade

One man was killed and another was being questioned after an argument escalated into a shootout inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said.
The shooting happened inside the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds, where footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside.
Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident began when two men got into an argument in the store. The fight escalated until there was an exchange of gunfire.
One of the men was wounded in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The other man was detained at the scene, police said.
Police haven't released the identities of anyone involved. No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.