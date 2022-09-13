Man Dead, Another Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Pompano Beach that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 8th Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was also injured and was taken to a local hospital but was expected to survive, officials said.

The victims' identities weren't released. No other information was released.

Homicide and crime scene detectives are still investigating the shooting.

