One Man Dead, Another Hospitalized After Miami Gardens Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Miami Gardens that left one man dead and another hospitalized Sunday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Northwest 194th Street around 9:20 p.m. and found a man unresponsive, Miami Gardens Police officials said. He was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man with a gunshot wound arrived the Miami Gardens Police Department headquarters, police said. From there, he was airlifted to a nearby hospital where his condition was unknown.

Police haven't released the victims' identities or any other information.

