Man dead, another critically injured after double shooting in NE Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a double shooting at a home in NE Miami-Dade left one man dead and another in critical condition, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, units responded to a home located at 180 NE 161st Street after reports of a man shot.

Miami Dade Police Department cars lined up down the block here near NE 161 St and NE 2nd Ave after a double shooting leaves one man dead and another in critical condition. Stay with us on @nbc6 for live updates. pic.twitter.com/p7objL4DSO — Xochitl Hernández 🇲🇽 (@xochimilcatv) November 8, 2023

When officers arrived, they found that two men had been shot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and later pronounced one of the men dead at the scene.

The other had sustained a gunshot wound in the torso and MDFR transported him to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released information as to any potential suspects, the identities of the victims or what events may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.