Man dead, person detained after shooting in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

Authorities have detained a person in connection with the incident, though no further details have been released.

A man is dead and another person is in custody following a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO).

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Somerset Drive. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics later pronounced him deceased, BSO officials said.

Authorities have detained a person in connection with the incident, though no further details have been released. BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene units are actively investigating.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

