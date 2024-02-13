Broward County

Man dead, person detained after shooting in Pompano Beach neighborhood

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large law enforcement presence in the neighborhood as deputies surrounded a home with guns drawn before making their way inside

By Brian Hamacher

NBC6

A man was killed and a person was detained after a shooting in a Pompano Beach neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest 7th Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to a report of a shooting and found the man who'd been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large law enforcement presence in the neighborhood as deputies surrounded a home with guns drawn before making their way inside.

Officials confirmed a person was detained after the shooting, but gave no other details on that person or what may have led to the shooting.

Homicide and crime scene detectives are still investigating.

Local

Broward County 55 mins ago

17 arrested, stolen cars and guns seized, in Tamarac crime crackdown: BSO

Florida 1 hour ago

Florida sports betting fight goes to U.S. Supreme Court

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us