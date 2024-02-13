Man dead, person detained after shooting in Pompano Beach neighborhood

A man was killed and a person was detained after a shooting in a Pompano Beach neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest 7th Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to a report of a shooting and found the man who'd been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large law enforcement presence in the neighborhood as deputies surrounded a home with guns drawn before making their way inside.

Officials confirmed a person was detained after the shooting, but gave no other details on that person or what may have led to the shooting.

Homicide and crime scene detectives are still investigating.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.