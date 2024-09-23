Man dead, suspect in custody after apparent road-rage shooting in Miami Gardens

A man is dead and a person was in custody after an apparent road-rage shooting in Miami Gardens over the weekend, police said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Northwest 175th Street, Miami Gardens Police said.

Police said it appears there was a road rage incident that led to a shooting.

When officers arrived, the victim was found inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Police said the other person, whose identity wasn't released, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending, police said.