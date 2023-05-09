Man Dead, Woman Critical After They're Shot While Driving Near I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

A man has died and woman was critically injured after they were shot while driving near Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. near the ramp from Sunrise Boulevard to the northbound lanes of I-95.

Officers arrived and found two people, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV.

Footage from the scene showed the Mercedes riddled with bullet holes.

Both victims, who were not identified, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the man died at the hospital and the woman remained in critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to take place on Sunrise Boulevard just before the ramp, but did not release additional details on their investigation.

#FLPD #TrafficAlert 🚨



The below road closure is occurring on W Sunrise Blvd due to a shooting that occurred near I95.



🚧Westbound traffic between NW 16th Ave and I95 is shutdown.

🚧Eastbound traffic, the southbound I95 entry ramp, and traffic exiting I95 is not affected. pic.twitter.com/1YWGhxgWfy — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) May 9, 2023

FHP officials said troopers canvassed the intersection and found around 18 shell casings on the roadway.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.