Man Dead, Woman Critical After They're Shot While Driving Near I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Police said the shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. near the ramp from Sunrise Boulevard to the northbound lanes of I-95.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has died and woman was critically injured after they were shot while driving near Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale early Tuesday, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. near the ramp from Sunrise Boulevard to the northbound lanes of I-95.

Officers arrived and found two people, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds in the vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV.

Footage from the scene showed the Mercedes riddled with bullet holes.

Both victims, who were not identified, were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the man died at the hospital and the woman remained in critical condition.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to take place on Sunrise Boulevard just before the ramp, but did not release additional details on their investigation.

FHP officials said troopers canvassed the intersection and found around 18 shell casings on the roadway.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

