Man dead, woman critically injured after rideshare vehicle shot in Opa-Locka

The Opa-Locka Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that left one man dead and a woman critically injured, officials said.

According to police, at approximately 1:07 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a ShotSpotter alert at 2060 Lincoln Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman inside a rideshare vehicle having sustained gunshot wounds.

The woman's uncle told NBC6 she and her boyfriend were coming back from taking her 6-year-old son to the movies when someone started shooting at their car.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the man was dead at the scene. MDFR then transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation found that the victims were inside a rideshare vehicle, along with an adult male driver and a young boy.

Once the vehicle arrived at their destination, the suspects drove along the side and fired shots into the vehicle, striking the victims. The vehicle then fled in an unknown direction.

The rideshare driver and young boy were not injured.

Police have not released any information on the suspects or their vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.