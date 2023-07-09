Florida

Man dead, woman critically injured in domestic dispute in Oakland Park

Broward Sheriff’s Office say the man barricaded himself inside a home and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot.

By NBC6

NBC 6

A man is dead, and a woman injured in what Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies call a domestic violence incident in Oakland Park on Sunday morning.

BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue were alerted over a shooting at 10:00 a.m. near the 100 block of NW 52 Court.

According to a police report, when the deputies arrived, they found a female in critical condition from a gunshot wound.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Paramedics began to render aid immediately and transported her to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the home and was pronounced dead on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot, the police said.

Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Local

Miami Jul 7

3 Miami TSA officers accused of stealing from airport passengers during screenings

South Florida 4 hours ago

Local youth orchestra wins international competition in Vienna

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

FloridaSouth FloridaBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us