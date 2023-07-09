Man dead, woman critically injured in domestic dispute in Oakland Park

A man is dead, and a woman injured in what Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies call a domestic violence incident in Oakland Park on Sunday morning.

BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue were alerted over a shooting at 10:00 a.m. near the 100 block of NW 52 Court.

OAKLAND PARK: This is the scene in the area of NW 52nd Court, where authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home this morning — shown in blue and gray in this video — and ultimately suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/m17m7XUrpt — Olivia Perez Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) July 9, 2023

According to a police report, when the deputies arrived, they found a female in critical condition from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics began to render aid immediately and transported her to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the home and was pronounced dead on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot, the police said.

Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

