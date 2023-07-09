Man dead, woman critically injured in domestic dispute in Oakland Park

A man is dead, and a woman injured in what Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies call a domestic violence incident in Oakland Park on Sunday morning.
BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue were alerted over a shooting at 10:00 a.m. near the 100 block of NW 52 Court.
According to a police report, when the deputies arrived, they found a female in critical condition from a gunshot wound.
Paramedics began to render aid immediately and transported her to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect then barricaded himself in the home and was pronounced dead on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot, the police said.
Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
