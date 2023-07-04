Man dead, woman hospitalized after early morning shooting at Lauderdale Lakes nightclub

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes nightclub that left one man dead and a woman injured Tuesday.

According to BSO, the Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly after 2:19 a.m. reporting a shooting near the 4200 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead on scene.

Deputies also located an adult woman at a local hospital suffering from injuries listed not life threatening.

NBC6 was at the scene and saw multiple patrol cars parked outside VYPZ Lounge where deputies were investigating and blocking off the area and placing evidence markers. Trash and debris was also seen scattered through the parking lot.

At this time, officials have not released any information about possible suspects or if anyone is in custody.

Breaking this morning: BSO is investigating a possible shooting at VYPZ nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes. One witness saw numerous people run out of the club after hearing a gunshot. BSO still hasn’t confirmed any information. pic.twitter.com/CtIt1cX97d — Xochitl Hernández 🇲🇽 (@xochimilcatv) July 4, 2023

BSO’s Homicide Unit detectives were notified and are currently investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.