Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in North Bay Village

A man was killed, a woman hospitalized and a person was in custody after a shooting in North Bay Village Monday morning, officials said.

North Bay Village Police responded to a call of possible shots fired just before 8 a.m. at an apartment in the 7900 block of East Drive on Harbor Island.

Officials said officers found the man's body and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where her condition was unknown.

A male subject was taken into custody. Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved.

Officials said it appeared to be a domestic-related incident. They said a child was inside the home at the time but wasn't harmed.

The case was being transferred to the Miami-Dade Police Homicide Unit, officials said.

