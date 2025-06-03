Man, deputy recovering after encounter escalates to officer-involved shooting in West Park

One man and a Broward Sheriff’s deputy are recovering following a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in a West Park neighborhood.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) says the deputy opened fire after being attacked during an encounter near a residential home.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident occurred near Southwest 40th Avenue and 26th Street, where residents say the situation quickly escalated. Neighbors tell NBC6 they heard multiple gunshots.

“It was rapid gunfire,” said local resident Johnnie Robinson.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Another witness, Timothy Hines, who lives just two doors down, recounted, “I just heard the lady scream like, no no no! And then boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!”

Hines also shared footage showing the aftermath of the shooting. The deputy appeared alert as he was transported on a stretcher.

According to Carey Codd, spokesperson for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a suspicious incident involving a weapon.

Upon arrival, deputies engaged with a man in the front yard of the home.

BSO says the deputy was punched in the face during the altercation, prompting a deputy to discharge his firearm.

It remains unclear if the deputy who was attacked was the one to pull the trigger. On Sunday, BSO could not confirm who fired their weapon.

Hines says the man who was shot is known in the neighborhood to have a mental health condition and lives in the home with his parents. It is also currently unclear whether a weapon was recovered from the individual.

The deputy involved is now on administrative duty pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has taken over the investigation, as is standard protocol when law enforcement officers are involved in shootings.

The identity of the injured man has not been released.