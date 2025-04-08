Florida

Man describes moment he saved 3 from near drowning on Singer Island

Fernando Carrera was visiting his family on Saturday after traveling from Greenville, South Carolina

A man is recounting the moment he sprang into action when he saw three people nearly drowning on Singer Island.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened near Ocean Reef Park.

As Carrera was walking by the beach with his family, he said he heard screaming and saw a swimmer who was struggling.

In an instant, he jumped into the water.

"When I made the decision that I'm going in, I said, 'Lord, please don't let this be my last day,'" Carrera told NBC affiliate WPTV.

Video recorded by his family captured him bringing back a man to shore.

"I tried to tell him, 'Stay with me. Stay with me,'" Carrera said. "He saw me coming and finally I reached out to him, I got ahold of him and I started trying to get him out."

Carrera said the current was strong but that didn't stop him from going back into the water when he realized there were more people who needed help.

"I turned around and there were two more people further in, and I said, 'Oh my goodness,'" Carrera said. "So, I grabbed both of them, and I just took them out of the water."

He then returned to the shore with two teens.

First responders then arrived at the scene and checked on the people.

Officials said five people were rescued and were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.

They are all expected to be OK.

Carerra said he will never forget the moment.

"I could not live with myself if I didn't jump into the water," Carrera said. "If it happens again, I’ll do it again."

