Man Detained After Police Chase Ends With Crash in SW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police Department officers took the man into custody on the Don Shula Expressway near Killian Parkway after the chase started in Homestead and traveled north on Florida's Turnpike.

One man was detained early Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase following in southwest Miami-Dade.

The chase reportedly began after officers ran a tag that came back as a vehicle involved in a previous shooting, but that has not been confirmed by police.

It ended when the car crashed into another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

MDPD did not say if the man involved in the chase, who was not identified, has officially been charged at this time.

