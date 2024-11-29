Lauderdale Lakes

Man detained in deadly Lauderdale Lakes neighbor dispute says he acted in self-defense

The shooting happened Thursday after 3:30 p.m. at the Somerset Lakes apartments when the victim, 72-year-old Hureleyon McLean, got into an argument with his neighbor.

By Lena Salzbank

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was detained after his neighbor was fatally shot in a dispute over loud music on Thanksgiving told NBC6 he was acting in self-defense.

The shooting happened after 3:30 p.m. at the Somerset Lakes apartments when the victim, 72-year-old Hureleyon McLean, got into an argument with his neighbor.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"He was playing his music, and the guy said he was playing it too loud," said the victim's wife, Rose McLean. "So my husband, he went down to him."

Moments later, she heard gunshots.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"I heard it, and I just flew to the door," Rose McLean said. “... When I look out, my husband was laying face down in the blood."

When Broward Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics later pronounced him deceased.

Deputies said his neighbor was detained but cooperated with detectives. He told NBC6 over the phone that he acted in self-defense.

Local

Hallandale Beach 16 mins ago

‘He had a love of life': Man remembered after he was killed by wife in murder-suicide

Miami 4 hours ago

Fire triggers sprinklers at Miami apartments, causing flooding and displacing residents

The McLean family said otherwise. 

"My husband didn’t have any weapons, my husband didn’t even have a knife on him," Rose McLean said.

She said he continued making more threats after her husband was killed.

"He said to shut my mouth, or he would shoot me, too," she said.

The man detained directed NBC6 to his lawyer, who has not returned our requests for comment.

BSO said when the investigation concludes, the case will be presented to the Broward County State Attorney's Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed. 

This article tagged under:

Lauderdale Lakes
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us