Man detained in deadly Lauderdale Lakes neighbor dispute says he acted in self-defense

A man who was detained after his neighbor was fatally shot in a dispute over loud music on Thanksgiving told NBC6 he was acting in self-defense.

The shooting happened after 3:30 p.m. at the Somerset Lakes apartments when the victim, 72-year-old Hureleyon McLean, got into an argument with his neighbor.

"He was playing his music, and the guy said he was playing it too loud," said the victim's wife, Rose McLean. "So my husband, he went down to him."

Moments later, she heard gunshots.

"I heard it, and I just flew to the door," Rose McLean said. “... When I look out, my husband was laying face down in the blood."

When Broward Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics later pronounced him deceased.

Deputies said his neighbor was detained but cooperated with detectives. He told NBC6 over the phone that he acted in self-defense.

The McLean family said otherwise.

"My husband didn’t have any weapons, my husband didn’t even have a knife on him," Rose McLean said.

She said he continued making more threats after her husband was killed.

"He said to shut my mouth, or he would shoot me, too," she said.

The man detained directed NBC6 to his lawyer, who has not returned our requests for comment.

BSO said when the investigation concludes, the case will be presented to the Broward County State Attorney's Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.