Man dies after altercation with wife outside Homestead motel: Police

Police are investigating after an altercation between a husband and wife in Homestead ended in the man's death Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. near a motel at 841 N. Krome Avenue.

Homestead Police officers responded to reports of an altercation and found the man unresponsive at the scene.

The man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South where he was pronounced dead.

Miami-Dade Police officials said it appears the man and his wife were inside a car when they were involved in a verbal dispute that escalated to a physical altercation.

At some point the man became unresponsive, and his wife and motel security called for help, police said.

Police haven't released the identities of the man or his wife, but said the medical examiner will determine the man's exact cause of death.

The case is under investigation and under review by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, police said.

