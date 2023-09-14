‘They thought it was just a power surge': Man dies after being electrocuted in NW Miami-Dade

A man has died after he was electrocuted early Thursday morning while working in NW Miami-Dade, officials said.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, units responded to 830 NW 7th Street after reports of a possible electrocution.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 60s who was unresponsive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was also dispatched and after they arrived pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Images captured by Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be the man on the ground with a yellow tarp over him.

Authorities said that the victim and another employee were reporting to work in the area when a transformer blew, causing an electrical wire to fall and strike the victim.

"There was a wire coming down, it was over two cars and it was wrapped around his legs," said one man who witnessed the incident. "I was telling other people to stay back because even the neighbors didn't know that had happened. They thought it was just power surge, but it was actually him getting electrocuted."

According to MDFR, when fire crews arrived, the transformer was on fire.

At this time, officials have not released the victim's identity.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.