Man dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Opa-locka

By NBC6

The Amtrak logo seen on a train
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

A man died after he was struck by an Amtrak train in Opa-locka on Sunday.

Opa-locka Police responded to the scene near NW 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue around midday following reports of a body there.

When officers arrived, they found a man's remains on the south side of the tracks, just east of the intersection, police confirmed.

Northbound and southbound traffic on NW 27th Avenue had been shut down as Miami-Dade Police investigators responded to the scene.

The circumstances that led up to this incident, as well as the man's identity, have not been released.

