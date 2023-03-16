Miami-Dade County

Man Dies After Being Reportedly Electrocuted in NE Miami-Dade Neighborhood

The incident happened in the 19900 block of Northeast 22nd Court

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

A man has died after he was reportedly electrocuted in a neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade Thursday.

The incident happened in the 19900 block of Northeast 22nd Court.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to reports of a man electrocuted at the address.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to a medical call in the area and airlifted the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The man later died from his injuries, police said. His identity wasn't released.

No other information was immediately known.

