coconut grove

Man Dies After Being Shot in Coconut Grove

Police haven't released the victim's identity or information about a possible suspect

NBC 6

Miami Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Coconut Grove on July 15, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Coconut Grove early Wednesday.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Grand Avenue, Miami Police said.

When officers arrived at the scfene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Police haven't released the victim's identity or information about a possible suspect.

Officials said the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

coconut groveMiami
