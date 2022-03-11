Miami-Dade

Man Dies After Being Shot in Incident With Police Officer in NW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police confirmed to NBC 6 that an officer fired their weapon during the incident

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot during a confrontation with police in northwest Miami-Dade Friday morning before dying later at an area hospital.

The incident happened in the area near Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 67th Avenue, where Miami-Dade Police confirmed an officer fired their weapon and a man was shot.

According to Miami-Dade Police Interim Director George Perez, the man had been driving in a sedan and crashed into several vehicles before crashing into a pole near a Denny's restaurant.

A sergeant approached the driver, who Perez said was a Latin man in his 30s. The driver got out with two large kitchen knives. The sergeant gave the driver several commands before he was forced to open fire, according to Perez.

The driver was given CPR and later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released at this time.

Miami Gardens Drive was closed between Northwest 67th Avenue and 73rd Avenue as the investigation continued. Police have not released the identity of the sergeant who opened fire at this time.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story indicated the wounded man was riding the motorcycle at the time of the shooting. The motorcycle was driven by the Miami-Dade Police Department officer.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police Departmentpolice involved shooting
