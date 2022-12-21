Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station

Police are investigating a late night shooting Tuesday near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place at the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Police said the shooter fled the scene and has not been captured. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.