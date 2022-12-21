Miami-Dade

Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place at the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Police are investigating a late night shooting Tuesday near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place at the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Police said the shooter fled the scene and has not been captured. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeshooting investigationmetrorail
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us