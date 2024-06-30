Davie

Man dies after being struck by lightning at park in Davie: Police

The park was closed for weather-related safety reasons, police said.

A person was killed at Vista View Park in Davie on Sunday after being struck by lightning, police said.

Davie Police officers responded to the scene at 4001 SW 142 Avenue around 10:30 a.m. where they found a man dead.

The park was closed for weather-related safety reasons, police said.

The victim's identity has not been released as the investigation continues.

