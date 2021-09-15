Man Dies After Car Goes Into Canal in Miramar: Police

Police are investigating a late night crash Tuesday in Miramar where a car went into a canal.

Miramar Police say the crash took place just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Miramar Boulevard and University Drive.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Fire rescue crews from the city of Davie responded and helped officers from Miramar and Pembroke Pines rescue one man out of the car, who was rushed to an area hospital and later died.

“We saw the car just driving and hitting where the bus stop is and flew into the (water)," said Elsy Medina, who lives across the street from where the crash took place.

Police have not released the man's identity at this time, but did say it was a single car crash.

An investigation continues, but police do believe speed was a factor in the crash.