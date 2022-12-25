Man Dies After Christmas Eve Shooting in Coconut Grove

Police are investigating a late night shooting Saturday in the Coconut Grove section of Miami that left one man dead.

Miami Police said the shooting took place around 11:30 p.m., when officers were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 3700 block of Percevil Avenue.

Police found a 30-year-old man unresponsive at the scene after being shot several times. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Investigators did not release information on a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.