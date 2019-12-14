Broward Sheriffs Office

Man Dies After Crashing Into Fire Truck in Dania Beach

Brian Huntley was approaching an intersection when the crash occurred

A man died after crashing into a fire truck Wednesday evening in South Florida, officials said.

Brian Huntley, 67, was approaching the intersection at an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Dania Beach when his car hit a Hollywood fire truck in emergency mode as it made a left turn in front of Huntley, the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The occupants of the fire truck, Hollywood firefighters, provided medical aid to Huntley, who was experiencing chest pains, officials said. Huntley was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a car crash. No citations were immediately reported.

