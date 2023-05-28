Man Dies After Driving Car Into Lake at Sewer Plant in Southwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an incident Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade where they said a man drove into a lake at a sewer plant and later died.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the Water and Sewer plant in the 23300 block of Southwest 97th Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. after reports that a man drove through the traffic control arm.

Officers found the man inside the car, which they said was driven at a high rate of speed, and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital South where he later died.

The victim's identity was not released.

Officials did not release a possible motive for the incident at this time.