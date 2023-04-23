Man Dies After Early Morning Shooting in Miami

A man has died after he was found shot in Miami Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Miami Police Department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and 60th Street shortly near Liberty Square shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a ShotSpotter Alert.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene to treat the injured man and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police later confirmed he died from his injuries. His identity wasn't released.

Police have not released any further information on the events that led up to the shooting, but said homicide detectives are actively investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC6 for updates.