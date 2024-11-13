Man dies after he's found floating in pool at Oakland Park condo complex

A man who was found floating in a pool at an Oakland Park condo complex Wednesday morning has died, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue responded to the complex near the 3000 block of Northeast 6th Avenue shortly after 5:30 a.m. after receiving a call of a possible drowning.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive after he'd been pulled out of the pool by a bystander.

The man was given CPR and rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Officials said no foul play was suspected but the incident remains under investigation.

The man's cause and manner of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner.