Man dies after he's found lying on Lauderhill street from possible hit-and-run

Authorities are investigating a possible hit-and-run after a man who was found lying on a street in Lauderhill Wednesday night dies from his injuries.

Officers had responded to the 3500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. after receiving 911 calls of a man lying in the roadway, Lauderhill Police officials said.

When they arrived they found a man with severe injuries who'd apparently been struck by a vehicle.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Officials haven't released any information about a possible vehicle involved.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run but their investigation is ongoing.