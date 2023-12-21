Broward County

Man dies after he's found lying on Lauderhill street from possible hit-and-run

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating a possible hit-and-run after a man who was found lying on a street in Lauderhill Wednesday night dies from his injuries.

Officers had responded to the 3500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. after receiving 911 calls of a man lying in the roadway, Lauderhill Police officials said.

When they arrived they found a man with severe injuries who'd apparently been struck by a vehicle.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials haven't released any information about a possible vehicle involved.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run but their investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyLauderhill
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us