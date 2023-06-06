Man dies after he's found shot at bus way in Miami: Police

Police are investigating a shooting at a bus way in Miami that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to a call of a man bleeding at the bus way at 6043 Northwest 6th Court shortly before 7 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed multiple evidence markers near and on a bus bench.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police haven't released the identity of the man, who they said was in his 20s.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.