Man dies after he's found shot at bus way in Miami: Police

Miami Police officials said officers responded to a call of a man bleeding at the bus way at 6043 Northwest 6th Court shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday

Police are investigating a shooting at a bus way in Miami that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to a call of a man bleeding at the bus way at 6043 Northwest 6th Court shortly before 7 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed multiple evidence markers near and on a bus bench.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

Police haven't released the identity of the man, who they said was in his 20s.

The incident remains under investigation.

