Man dies after high-speed chase ends in crash with Miami-Dade officer following alleged robbery

The search for a vehicle believed to be involved in a robbery on Monday ended with a deadly crash in Miami Shores Tuesday night, after authorities said a driver sped off and collided with a responding police officer.

A spokesperson with the Miami Beach Police Department said Wednesday morning that authorities were on the lookout for a vehicle that may have been connected to Monday's robbery. The vehicle was reportedly located Tuesday night by an aviation unit and pursued along NW 103rd Street. According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin, the Robbery Intervention Detail (RID) unit was then called to assist.

"Once the RID units were able to get behind the vehicle, the vehicle began to drive at a high rate of speed," Martin said. "At one point during that situation, a passenger of the vehicle bailed out of the vehicle, exited and was involved in some sort of altercation where that subject possibly battered a woman who was at a bus stop, an unrelated civilian."

As the chase continued, authorities said that the suspects' car was heading westbound on NW 103rd Street without its headlights on, and may have been in the wrong lane of traffic.

A detective driving a marked RID vehicle was reportedly responding to the scene, driving eastbound, when the two cars collided at approximately 8 p.m. near the intersection with North Miami Avenue.

"Our officer attempted to avoid a collision," Martin said. "A collision did occur."

Authorities said that the officer driving the responding car had injuries that were not life-threatening. However, the driver of the other car was reportedly left with serious injuries, and taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

According to Martin, two other passengers who were in the back of the suspect vehicle were taken into custody for questioning by City of Miami Beach police.

"Charges will be pending; pending that interview with City of Miami Beach," he said. "We do not have any information on charges at this time."

Police have not released the identity of the driver who died, the other suspects or the officer injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for details.