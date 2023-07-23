Man dies after jumping into Miami Gardens canal

A man is now dead after jumping into a canal in Miami Gardens on Saturday night, police say.

Police were alerted of a person in the water on 2700 NW 203rd street at around 9:23 p.m.

According to a statement from police, a passerby notified that a male had jumped into the north side of the canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were able to locate the man, pulled him out and airlifted him to a local area hospital, where, unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police are now investigating the incident.