Man dies after jumping into Miami Gardens canal

The man was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A man is now dead after jumping into a canal in Miami Gardens on Saturday night, police say.

Police were alerted of a person in the water on 2700 NW 203rd street at around 9:23 p.m.

According to a statement from police, a passerby notified that a male had jumped into the north side of the canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were able to locate the man, pulled him out and airlifted him to a local area hospital, where, unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Police are now investigating the incident.

