Man dies after lobster mini-season dive near Key Biscayne

A man has died after he had to be pulled from the water near Key Biscayne following a lobster mini-season dive, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday, not far from No Name Harbor.

The 63-year-old man had been with two friends diving for lobsters and was resurfacing when he fell back into the water while trying to get on a boat, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

The man started to drown but the two other men he was with were able to grab him and bring him back on the boat, police said.

Fire rescue crews from Miami-Dade and Key Biscayne were called out to the scene for the man, who remained unresponsive, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn't been released.

Police said it appears the man suffered a "medical episode" as he was getting back on the boat, but said the medical examiner will determine his cause of death.