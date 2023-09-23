Man dies after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a pole on Coral Way

Miami Dade Police confirmed that one man has died after losing control of his car and crashing against a utility pole near 5905 Coral Way on Saturday morning.

According to a witness who spoke with NBC6 off-camera, the accident happened at around 7:00 AM in an area that has a 40 miles per hour speed limit.

According to a statement by Miami-Dade Police says the driver was pronounced dead on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.