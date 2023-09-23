Miami-Dade

Man dies after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a pole on Coral Way

The single-car accident happened in the residential area of Coral Way, near 59th Ave.

NBC6

Miami Dade Police confirmed that one man has died after losing control of his car and crashing against a utility pole near 5905 Coral Way on Saturday morning.

According to a witness who spoke with NBC6 off-camera, the accident happened at around 7:00 AM in an area that has a 40 miles per hour speed limit.

According to a statement by Miami-Dade Police says the driver was pronounced dead on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

