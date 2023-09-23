Man dies after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into home on Coral Way

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that one man has died after losing control of his car and crashing into a home in the area of Coral Way and southwest 59th Avenue on Saturday morning.

NBC6 caught video of the aftermath -- showing a mangled, silver-colored Nissan Cube.

According to a witness who spoke with NBC6 off-camera, the accident happened at around 7:00 AM in an area that has a 40 miles per hour speed limit.

According to a statement by Miami-Dade Police, the driver was pronounced dead on scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and no other vehicles were involved.