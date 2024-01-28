Man dies after overnight shooting in Wynwood

A man died from his injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting in Wynwood.

Miami Police responded to the scene along NW 29th Street around 2:50 a.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers say they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds upon arrival, before he was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center in critical condition -- where he later died.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify possible suspects, according to Miami Police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.