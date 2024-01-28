Wynwood

Man dies after overnight shooting in Wynwood

Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds before he was rushed to JMH Trauma.

A man died from his injuries early Sunday morning after a shooting in Wynwood.

Miami Police responded to the scene along NW 29th Street around 2:50 a.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers say they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds upon arrival, before he was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Trauma Center in critical condition -- where he later died.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify possible suspects, according to Miami Police.

