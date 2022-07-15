Man Dies After Possible Drive-By Shooting in Miami

Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in Miami that left a man dead Friday.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Northeast 78th Street.
Miami Police officials said they received a call of a possible shooting in the area and when officers responded they found a man in his 20s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.
The man's identity wasn't released.
Officials said a ShotSpotter alert went off and officers who were a block away heard the gunfire and raced to the scene where they gave the man CPR before he was rushed to the hospital.
Local
The shooting remains under investigation, and police said they're searching for a dark-colored sedan missing a mud flap and with a broken side-view mirror possibly held together by tape.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.