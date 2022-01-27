Broward County

Man Dies After Shooting at Tamarac Apartment Complex

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in Tamarac Thursday morning.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded to a shooting call just before 9 a.m. at the complex in the 6100 block of Woodlands Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

When they arrived, they found the man who had been shot and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyTamarac
