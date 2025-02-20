Man dies after shooting in Lighthouse Point neighborhood

A man died after a shooting Wednesday in a Lighthouse Point neighborhood, officials said.

Lighthouse Point Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance after 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northeast 49th Street, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

They found the man had been shot, and paramedics transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, BSO said.

Cellphone video showed paramedics pulling a man on a gurney as officers detained a woman and put her in a police cruiser.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

The victim has not been identified.

